Pick on the Total for the Blue Jays-Orioles game on October 3

The Toronto Blue Jays wrap up the regular season in Baltimore against the Orioles as they look to tune up starter Jose Berrios for the postseason.

Toronto Blue Jays (-135, 8) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Berrios has had his worst season in most statistical categories since his 2016 rookie campaign, posting a 6.75 ERA on the road with 2.2 home runs per nine innings and an opponents batting average of .313 away from Toronto.

The Orioles look to Dean Kremer to end his 2022 turnaround season on a high note, who took his ERA from 7.55 last season down to 3.17 this season despite a career-low 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

While Kremer has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last nine pitching appearances, he has to face a Blue Jays offense that has at least 24 home runs, the only team in the league with that moniker.

The Orioles also have a bullpen that has been struggling down the stretch, posting a 5.21 ERA the past 30 days, which ranks 27th in the league.

With the way Berrios has pitched on the road and the offense behind him has performed, scoring at least four runs in 12 of their last 18 games, Charm City will be treated to some runs on Monday.

The Play: Blue Jays vs. Orioles Over 8

