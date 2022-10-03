Opening odds for 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The Shiners Children’s Open is the next PGA TOUR event on the docket as golfers travel to Las Vegas to play at TPC Summerlin from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9. In 2021, South Korean golfer Sungjae Im won by four strokes with a final score of -24.
Patrick Cantlay is the favorite to win this year with +600 odds, with Im shortly behind at +900. Last year’s runner up, Matthew Wolff, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour earlier this year and is therefore excluded from participating in PGA TOUR events.
Cantlay most recently helped the American team defeat the International team in the 2022 Presidents Cup, beating Adam Scott in singles match play on the final day of the tournament. Im was on the International team, and also won his singles match against American Cameron Young.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Shriners Children’s Open Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Patrick Cantlay
|+600
|+120
|−165
|Sungjae Im
|+900
|+180
|−115
|Max Homa
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Aaron Wise
|+1800
|+330
|+165
|Tom Kim
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Taylor Montgomery
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Cam Davis
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Brian Harman
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Emiliano Grillo
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Taylor Pendrith
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Alex Noren
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Keith Mitchell
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Si Woo Kim
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Tom Hoge
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Denny McCarthy
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Thomas Detry
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Andrew Putnam
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Dean Burmester
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Taylor Moore
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Maverick McNealy
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|K.H. Lee
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|J.T. Poston
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Gary Woodland
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Chris Kirk
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Ryan Palmer
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Matt Kuchar
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Lucas Herbert
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Nick Taylor
|+8000
|+1600
|+900
|Matthew NeSmith
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Will Gordon
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Mark Hubbard
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Kurt Kitayama
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|J.J. Spaun
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Justin Suh
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Troy Merritt
|+11000
|+1600
|+900
|Harris English
|+13000
|+2200
|+1100
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Chris Gotterup
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Chesson Hadley
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Cameron Champ
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Byeong Hun An
|+13000
|+2200
|+1100
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Zecheng Dou
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Wyndham Clark
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Russell Knox
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Aaron Rai
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Adam Svensson
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Matt Wallace
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|+2200
|+1100
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Jason Day
|+13000
|+1600
|+900
|Hayden Buckley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Davis Thompson
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Seong-Hyeon Kim
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Callum Tarren
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Brandon Wu
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Ben Taylor
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Robby Shelton
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Austin Eckroat
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|MJ Daffue
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Michael Gligic
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Justin Lower
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|James Hahn
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Chez Reavie
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Charley Hoffman
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Stewart Cink
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Ryan Armour
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Patrick Rodgers
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|John Huh
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Harry Hall
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|David Lipsky
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Rory Sabbatini
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Paul Haley II
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Peter Malnati
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Michael Thompson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Yu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Harrison Endycott
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Doug Ghim
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Augusto Nunez
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Zac Blair
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Vince Whaley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Vincent Norrman
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Martin
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Griffin
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Austin Cook
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Philip Knowles
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Patton Kizzire
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Michael Kim
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Erik Barnes
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Eric Cole
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Danny Lee
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Cole Hammer
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Carson Young
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Brent Grant
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Brandon Matthews
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Scott Harrington
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Matthias Schwab
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Tyson Alexander
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Ryan Brehm
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kyle Stanley
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Derek Deminsky
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Trevor Werbylo
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Quinn Riley
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Andrew Landry
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Patrick Welch
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
|Jesse Mueller
|+50000
|+8000
|+4500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.