 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The field is set for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By grace.mcdermott
Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International Team lines up his putt on the seventh green during Sunday singles matches on day four of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. &nbsp; Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Shiners Children’s Open is the next PGA TOUR event on the docket as golfers travel to Las Vegas to play at TPC Summerlin from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9. In 2021, South Korean golfer Sungjae Im won by four strokes with a final score of -24.

Patrick Cantlay is the favorite to win this year with +600 odds, with Im shortly behind at +900. Last year’s runner up, Matthew Wolff, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour earlier this year and is therefore excluded from participating in PGA TOUR events.

Cantlay most recently helped the American team defeat the International team in the 2022 Presidents Cup, beating Adam Scott in singles match play on the final day of the tournament. Im was on the International team, and also won his singles match against American Cameron Young.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Patrick Cantlay +600 +120 −165
Sungjae Im +900 +180 −115
Max Homa +1400 +300 +150
Aaron Wise +1800 +330 +165
Tom Kim +2200 +500 +250
Taylor Montgomery +3500 +650 +330
Cam Davis +4000 +800 +350
Brian Harman +4000 +800 +350
Emiliano Grillo +5000 +900 +400
Davis Riley +5000 +1000 +450
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 +900 +400
Taylor Pendrith +5000 +900 +400
Alex Noren +5000 +900 +400
Adam Hadwin +5000 +900 +400
Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400
Keith Mitchell +5000 +900 +400
Si Woo Kim +5500 +1000 +450
Tom Hoge +5500 +1000 +450
Denny McCarthy +6000 +1000 +450
Thomas Detry +6000 +1000 +450
Andrew Putnam +6000 +1000 +450
Seamus Power +6000 +1000 +450
Rickie Fowler +6000 +1000 +450
Dean Burmester +6500 +1100 +500
Taylor Moore +6500 +1100 +500
Maverick McNealy +6500 +1100 +500
K.H. Lee +6500 +1100 +500
J.T. Poston +6500 +1200 +600
Gary Woodland +7500 +1200 +600
Chris Kirk +7500 +1200 +600
Ryan Palmer +7500 +1200 +600
Matt Kuchar +7500 +1200 +600
Lucas Herbert +7500 +1200 +600
Nick Taylor +8000 +1600 +900
Matthew NeSmith +8000 +1400 +700
Will Gordon +9000 +1400 +700
Mark Hubbard +9000 +1400 +700
Kurt Kitayama +9000 +1400 +700
J.J. Spaun +9000 +1400 +700
Justin Suh +10000 +1600 +900
Troy Merritt +11000 +1600 +900
Harris English +13000 +2200 +1100
Greyson Sigg +13000 +1600 +900
Chris Gotterup +13000 +1600 +900
Chesson Hadley +13000 +1600 +900
Carl Yuan +13000 +1600 +900
Cameron Champ +13000 +1600 +900
Byeong Hun An +13000 +2200 +1100
Brendon Todd +13000 +1600 +900
Zecheng Dou +13000 +1600 +900
Wyndham Clark +13000 +1600 +900
Beau Hossler +13000 +1600 +900
Stephan Jaeger +13000 +1600 +900
Russell Knox +13000 +1600 +900
Aaron Rai +13000 +1600 +900
Adam Svensson +13000 +1600 +900
Nick Hardy +13000 +1600 +900
Matt Wallace +13000 +1600 +900
Martin Laird +13000 +2200 +1100
Kevin Streelman +13000 +1600 +900
Jason Day +13000 +1600 +900
Hayden Buckley +15000 +2200 +1100
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2200 +1100
Davis Thompson +15000 +2200 +1100
Seong-Hyeon Kim +15000 +2200 +1100
Callum Tarren +15000 +2200 +1100
Brandon Wu +15000 +2200 +1100
Ben Taylor +15000 +2200 +1100
Scott Piercy +15000 +2200 +1100
Robby Shelton +15000 +2200 +1100
Austin Eckroat +15000 +2200 +1100
MJ Daffue +15000 +2200 +1100
Michael Gligic +15000 +2200 +1100
Lee Hodges +15000 +2200 +1100
Joel Dahmen +15000 +2200 +1100
Justin Lower +15000 +2200 +1100
James Hahn +15000 +2200 +1100
Chez Reavie +18000 +2800 +1200
Charley Hoffman +18000 +2800 +1200
Stewart Cink +18000 +2800 +1200
Ryan Armour +18000 +2800 +1200
Austin Smotherman +18000 +2800 +1200
Adam Schenk +18000 +2800 +1200
Patrick Rodgers +18000 +2800 +1200
John Huh +18000 +2800 +1200
Harry Hall +20000 +3500 +1400
Garrick Higgo +20000 +3500 +1400
David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1400
Rory Sabbatini +20000 +3500 +1400
Paul Haley II +20000 +3500 +1400
Peter Malnati +20000 +3500 +1400
Nicholas Lindheim +20000 +3500 +1400
Michael Thompson +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Yu +20000 +3500 +1400
Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3500 +1400
Harrison Endycott +25000 +4500 +1800
Doug Ghim +25000 +4500 +1800
Augusto Nunez +25000 +4500 +1800
Zac Blair +25000 +4500 +1800
Vince Whaley +25000 +4500 +1800
Vincent Norrman +25000 +4500 +1800
Tyler Duncan +25000 +4500 +1800
Ben Martin +25000 +4500 +1800
Ben Griffin +25000 +4500 +1800
Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1800
Robert Streb +25000 +4500 +1800
Austin Cook +25000 +4500 +1800
Philip Knowles +25000 +4500 +1800
Patton Kizzire +25000 +4500 +1800
Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +1800
Michael Kim +25000 +4500 +1800
Henrik Norlander +30000 +5500 +2500
Erik Barnes +30000 +5500 +2500
Eric Cole +30000 +5500 +2500
Danny Lee +30000 +5500 +2500
Cole Hammer +30000 +5500 +2500
Chad Ramey +30000 +5500 +2500
Carson Young +30000 +5500 +2500
Brent Grant +30000 +5500 +2500
Brandon Matthews +30000 +5500 +2500
Scott Harrington +30000 +5500 +2500
Ryan Moore +30000 +5500 +2500
Matthias Schwab +30000 +5500 +2500
Kramer Hickok +30000 +5500 +2500
David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +3500
Tyson Alexander +40000 +6500 +3500
Ryan Brehm +40000 +6500 +3500
Richy Werenski +40000 +6500 +3500
Kyle Stanley +40000 +6500 +3500
Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3500
Jimmy Walker +40000 +6500 +3500
Derek Deminsky +50000 +8000 +4500
Trevor Werbylo +50000 +8000 +4500
Quinn Riley +50000 +8000 +4500
Andrew Landry +50000 +8000 +4500
Patrick Welch +50000 +8000 +4500
Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +4500
Max McGreevy +50000 +8000 +4500
Jason Dufner +50000 +8000 +4500
Jim Herman +50000 +8000 +4500
Jesse Mueller +50000 +8000 +4500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation