Opening odds for 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The Shiners Children’s Open is the next PGA TOUR event on the docket as golfers travel to Las Vegas to play at TPC Summerlin from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9. In 2021, South Korean golfer Sungjae Im won by four strokes with a final score of -24.

Patrick Cantlay is the favorite to win this year with +600 odds, with Im shortly behind at +900. Last year’s runner up, Matthew Wolff, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour earlier this year and is therefore excluded from participating in PGA TOUR events.

Cantlay most recently helped the American team defeat the International team in the 2022 Presidents Cup, beating Adam Scott in singles match play on the final day of the tournament. Im was on the International team, and also won his singles match against American Cameron Young.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Patrick Cantlay +600 +120 −165 Sungjae Im +900 +180 −115 Max Homa +1400 +300 +150 Aaron Wise +1800 +330 +165 Tom Kim +2200 +500 +250 Taylor Montgomery +3500 +650 +330 Cam Davis +4000 +800 +350 Brian Harman +4000 +800 +350 Emiliano Grillo +5000 +900 +400 Davis Riley +5000 +1000 +450 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 +900 +400 Taylor Pendrith +5000 +900 +400 Alex Noren +5000 +900 +400 Adam Hadwin +5000 +900 +400 Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400 Keith Mitchell +5000 +900 +400 Si Woo Kim +5500 +1000 +450 Tom Hoge +5500 +1000 +450 Denny McCarthy +6000 +1000 +450 Thomas Detry +6000 +1000 +450 Andrew Putnam +6000 +1000 +450 Seamus Power +6000 +1000 +450 Rickie Fowler +6000 +1000 +450 Dean Burmester +6500 +1100 +500 Taylor Moore +6500 +1100 +500 Maverick McNealy +6500 +1100 +500 K.H. Lee +6500 +1100 +500 J.T. Poston +6500 +1200 +600 Gary Woodland +7500 +1200 +600 Chris Kirk +7500 +1200 +600 Ryan Palmer +7500 +1200 +600 Matt Kuchar +7500 +1200 +600 Lucas Herbert +7500 +1200 +600 Nick Taylor +8000 +1600 +900 Matthew NeSmith +8000 +1400 +700 Will Gordon +9000 +1400 +700 Mark Hubbard +9000 +1400 +700 Kurt Kitayama +9000 +1400 +700 J.J. Spaun +9000 +1400 +700 Justin Suh +10000 +1600 +900 Troy Merritt +11000 +1600 +900 Harris English +13000 +2200 +1100 Greyson Sigg +13000 +1600 +900 Chris Gotterup +13000 +1600 +900 Chesson Hadley +13000 +1600 +900 Carl Yuan +13000 +1600 +900 Cameron Champ +13000 +1600 +900 Byeong Hun An +13000 +2200 +1100 Brendon Todd +13000 +1600 +900 Zecheng Dou +13000 +1600 +900 Wyndham Clark +13000 +1600 +900 Beau Hossler +13000 +1600 +900 Stephan Jaeger +13000 +1600 +900 Russell Knox +13000 +1600 +900 Aaron Rai +13000 +1600 +900 Adam Svensson +13000 +1600 +900 Nick Hardy +13000 +1600 +900 Matt Wallace +13000 +1600 +900 Martin Laird +13000 +2200 +1100 Kevin Streelman +13000 +1600 +900 Jason Day +13000 +1600 +900 Hayden Buckley +15000 +2200 +1100 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2200 +1100 Davis Thompson +15000 +2200 +1100 Seong-Hyeon Kim +15000 +2200 +1100 Callum Tarren +15000 +2200 +1100 Brandon Wu +15000 +2200 +1100 Ben Taylor +15000 +2200 +1100 Scott Piercy +15000 +2200 +1100 Robby Shelton +15000 +2200 +1100 Austin Eckroat +15000 +2200 +1100 MJ Daffue +15000 +2200 +1100 Michael Gligic +15000 +2200 +1100 Lee Hodges +15000 +2200 +1100 Joel Dahmen +15000 +2200 +1100 Justin Lower +15000 +2200 +1100 James Hahn +15000 +2200 +1100 Chez Reavie +18000 +2800 +1200 Charley Hoffman +18000 +2800 +1200 Stewart Cink +18000 +2800 +1200 Ryan Armour +18000 +2800 +1200 Austin Smotherman +18000 +2800 +1200 Adam Schenk +18000 +2800 +1200 Patrick Rodgers +18000 +2800 +1200 John Huh +18000 +2800 +1200 Harry Hall +20000 +3500 +1400 Garrick Higgo +20000 +3500 +1400 David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1400 Rory Sabbatini +20000 +3500 +1400 Paul Haley II +20000 +3500 +1400 Peter Malnati +20000 +3500 +1400 Nicholas Lindheim +20000 +3500 +1400 Michael Thompson +20000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Yu +20000 +3500 +1400 Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3500 +1400 Harrison Endycott +25000 +4500 +1800 Doug Ghim +25000 +4500 +1800 Augusto Nunez +25000 +4500 +1800 Zac Blair +25000 +4500 +1800 Vince Whaley +25000 +4500 +1800 Vincent Norrman +25000 +4500 +1800 Tyler Duncan +25000 +4500 +1800 Ben Martin +25000 +4500 +1800 Ben Griffin +25000 +4500 +1800 Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1800 Robert Streb +25000 +4500 +1800 Austin Cook +25000 +4500 +1800 Philip Knowles +25000 +4500 +1800 Patton Kizzire +25000 +4500 +1800 Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +1800 Michael Kim +25000 +4500 +1800 Henrik Norlander +30000 +5500 +2500 Erik Barnes +30000 +5500 +2500 Eric Cole +30000 +5500 +2500 Danny Lee +30000 +5500 +2500 Cole Hammer +30000 +5500 +2500 Chad Ramey +30000 +5500 +2500 Carson Young +30000 +5500 +2500 Brent Grant +30000 +5500 +2500 Brandon Matthews +30000 +5500 +2500 Scott Harrington +30000 +5500 +2500 Ryan Moore +30000 +5500 +2500 Matthias Schwab +30000 +5500 +2500 Kramer Hickok +30000 +5500 +2500 David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +3500 Tyson Alexander +40000 +6500 +3500 Ryan Brehm +40000 +6500 +3500 Richy Werenski +40000 +6500 +3500 Kyle Stanley +40000 +6500 +3500 Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3500 Jimmy Walker +40000 +6500 +3500 Derek Deminsky +50000 +8000 +4500 Trevor Werbylo +50000 +8000 +4500 Quinn Riley +50000 +8000 +4500 Andrew Landry +50000 +8000 +4500 Patrick Welch +50000 +8000 +4500 Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +4500 Max McGreevy +50000 +8000 +4500 Jason Dufner +50000 +8000 +4500 Jim Herman +50000 +8000 +4500 Jesse Mueller +50000 +8000 +4500

