How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on October 3

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN.

This is the final Raw before Extreme Rules, which will take place this Saturday in Philadelphia. As usual, the go-home show will put a bow on all of the build before the big pay-per-view this weekend.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The main event of Extreme Rules will most likely be the Raw Women’s Championship bout between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Last week, it was made official that this title bout will be a ladder match, forcing the two rivals to have to retrieve the belt to win the match. Tonight, we’ll get a contract signing segment between the two.

The war between Bayley’s Damage Control faction and the rest of the women’s roster is heating up and there’s a new opposing force in Candice LeRae. The former NXT superstar made her Raw debut last week by defeating Nikki A.S.H. and made clear her opposition to Damage Control afterwards. Tonight, she’ll go one-on-one with Dakota Kai.

We’re five days out from the big Fight Pit matchup between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle and an interesting twist was added over the weekend when Ariel Helwani broke the news that UFC legend Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee. For tonight’s show, Riddle and Rollins will go face to face one final time before this attraction match at the ppv.

Also on the show, A.J. Styles will team with Rey Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of the Judgement Day and Braun Strowman will take on Chad Gable. We’ll also get Johnny Gargano taking on Otis and perhaps more White Rabbit teasers.