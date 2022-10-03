Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into October 3 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN, tonight and this will be the go-home show to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this Saturday.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will happen during the Raw Women’s Championship contract signing?

The main event of Extreme Rules will most likely be the Raw Women’s Championship bout between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Last week, it was made official that this title bout will be a ladder match, forcing the two rivals to have to retrieve the belt to win the match. Tonight, we’ll get a contract signing segment between the two and it begs the question of what will happen.

Contract signing segments are standard operating procedure for these title matches at this point and we’ve seen it all. We’ll see if these two can vary it up ahead of their title match.

Will Daniel Cormier appear on tonight’s show?

We’re five days out from the big Fight Pit matchup between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle and an interesting twist was added over the weekend when Ariel Helwani broke the news that UFC legend Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee. For tonight’s show, Riddle and Rollins will go face to face but I wonder if Cormier himself will make some kind of an appearance.

Cormier has long been rumored for a possible run in WWE since his retirement from UFC in 2020 and rumors are already swirling about a possible match between him and Brock Lesnar for Wrestlemania. This would be a good way to introduce him to the WWE audience, so we’ll see where they go tonight.

Will we get the White Rabbit revelation tonight?

I once again ask what more Easter Eggs we’ll get with the White Rabbit vignettes and if he (Bray Wyatt) will be revealed in Saint Paul, MN, this evening.