MNF Bold Predictions for Rams vs. 49ers

Monday Night Football is back, with one of the best rivalries in football taking center stage.

The Rams and 49ers have faced off 146 times, with San Francisco holding a slight edge in head-to-head wins. We should have another tight contest on our hands tonight. Let’s break down three bold predictions for Monday Night Football that might actually hit.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (LAR vs SF)

Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo combine for 3+ interceptions

This one admittedly isn’t that bold. In reality, Stafford could hit this number by himself, and already has once in a contest this season.

That being said, three interceptions in one game isn’t common, so this prediction is a testament to how respected both of these defenses are.

The Rams and 49ers have combined for seven interceptions through three weeks, so racking up three tonight is certainly doable. Last season, Stafford led the league in picks and Garoppolo finished with 12. Let’s just say I like our chances.

Tyler Higbee doubles up George Kittle’s fantasy points

There’s just something about facing San Francisco that makes Tyler Higbee reach another level.

The 29-year-old racked up three total touchdowns in his matchups with the 49ers last season, including a huge 23.50 PPR point performance in Week 18.

The same can’t be said for Kittle, who tallied just 6.0 PPR points in the 2021-22 regular season finale against Los Angeles. The star tight end played his first game of the season just last week, recording a measly four catches for 28 yards.

Assuming Kittle still isn’t completely up to speed, there’s a possibility Higbee doubles up his fantasy production tonight.

The Rams win convincingly

This would certainly be a surprise, as the 49ers have dominated this rivalry as of late, winning six of their last seven matchups with the Rams.

That being said, Los Angeles does enter this contest with some momentum. Stafford and company did defeat the Niners in the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl victory last year.

When I look at how these teams match up, it seems unlikely that San Francisco will be able to keep up with the Rams offensively. Stafford has not been at his best this season, but L.A. has proven they’re still capable of scoring 30-plus points when he throws multiple interceptions.

I’m much more concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo’s ability to move the ball against one of the most talented defenses in the NFL, which is why I believe the Rams will pull off the upset tonight.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (LAR vs SF)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.