Fantasy fallout: Impact of Javonte Williams being out for 2022 season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos will go into Week 5 knowing they will be without star running back Javonte Williams for the rest of the year. Williams suffered what was initially called a “serious knee injury” in Week 4 against the Raiders, which turned out to be a torn ACL. Here’s the fantasy impact of this development.

Fantasy football fallout: Javonte Williams tears ACL

Williams was leading the Broncos in carries with 47 through most of four games. He was also second on the team with 22 targets in the receiving game, showing his all-around skills. This is a huge setback for managers who have Williams, as they are likely down a fringe RB1 for the rest of the year.

Impact on running backs

Melvin Gordon has struggled with fumbles, but he is the second running back in this offense and has 37 carries through four games. Gordon likely takes over as the lead back. Mike Boone will be the secondary runner now and could see significant work if the Broncos continue to operate the backfield like they did with Williams and Gordon. Beyond that, Damarea Crockett would be the next running back in line for touches if he’s healthy.