How this bettor turned $25 into $32,535 with Chiefs-Bucs Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor turned a huge profit on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The bettor placed a Same-Game Parlay on DKSB for Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a parlay crafted around anytime TD props and the bettor turned $25 into over $32,000 at +100000 odds and a 30% profit boost. Below is a recap of the bet:

Travis Kelce anytime TD

Leonard Fournette anytime TD

Jody Fortson anytime TD

Noah Gray anytime TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire anytime TD

The bettor benefitted from this game being a shootout, with the two teams combining for almost 10 TDs. The big hits and what made the bet super profitable were the two TE punts — Fortson and Gray. Both were super unlikely. Gray scored on a rushing touchdown and Fortson scored on a 10-yard catch, the only target he had all game.

Two of the five props hit in the first quarter to get the bettor out to a strong start. Kelce scored the first TD of the game for the Chiefs. Edwards-Helaire scored the second TD for the Chiefs to give K.C. a 14-3 lead. Unless you live under a rock, you all saw the Patrick Mahomes to CEH TD shovel pass for his second of the game.

Patrick Mahomes went full Mahomes on this touchdown, crazy stuff.pic.twitter.com/HKMHEjoyvd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2022

Gray’s TD in the second quarter helped give the Chiefs a 28-10 lead. The Chiefs could have easily opted to give the ball to CEH again for his third TD or even Isiah Pacheco or Jerick McKinnon.

Fortson scored in the third quarter to leave it all up to Fournette to score in order for the parlay to hit. It came down to the wire, but the bettor was able to hit on the last TD scored in the game with just over 3:00 minutes left with K.C. up 41-24. Fournette scored to close the gap in garbage time.