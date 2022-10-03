Who is Cordarrelle Patterson’s backup for fantasy football?

Atlanta Falcons starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson was officially placed on injured reserve on Monday due to a knee injury and is expected to miss at least the next four games.

The dynamic veteran sustained the injury midway through the team’s 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Prior to the injury, Patterson had amassed 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, making him the 12th ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues.

With Patterson now sidelined, the Falcons will turn to back Tyler Allgeier to handle the load. The rookie out of BYU has already gotten a solid workload so far this season, taking 26 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown. In Patterson’s absence on Sunday, he broke off 10 carries for 84 yards against the Browns.

Allgeier is rostered in just 17% of ESPN fantasy leagues and just 16% of Yahoo leagues, so he should be available on the waiver wire come Tuesday for any Patterson managers looking to fill the gap. You should also look into Caleb Huntley, who had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win.