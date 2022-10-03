DraftKings Marketplace Discord Weekly News & Schedule — 10/03-10/09

Join a Reignmakers Football contest in the NFT games lobby here!

The Week Ahead — October 3-9

Monday 10/3

⏬ DraftKings Primetime Series: Zom-B Collection

Public Drop @ 1pm ET

MNF

SF vs. LAR @ 8:15 ET

Tuesday 10/4

Weekly Drive Snapshot

Snapshot of users gaining the most Franchise Points during Week 5 @ Midnight ET 10/10

End of Week 1 Snapshot

Leaderboard Snapshot @ 10 am ET

Wednesday 10/5

❓ Community Collection Most Desirable Player Card Poll

Polls open @ 1 pm ET

Chat with SupDucks

Discord Stage @ 6pm ET

Thursday 10/6

TNF

DEN vs. IND 8:15pm ET

Friday 10/7

Fireside Friday

NFTs 101

Reignmakers Football: Community Pack Opening Watch Party

Party starts @ 6pm ET

