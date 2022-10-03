Cavs PF Evan Mobley out 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced power forward Evan Mobley, who was a runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, will be out 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain. Mobley is expected to be ready for the regular season based on that timeline, but will likely miss the entire preseason with the injury.

As noted above, this injury is not one that should keep Mobley out of the lineup. However, ankle sprains can spiral into other things if not allowed to heal. Given Mobley’s versatility and size, the Cavaliers are going to be careful with this one. The big man had some injury issues late last season, so Cleveland is taking the cautious approach.

If Mobley were to miss any time, look for the Cavaliers to go with Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love in the frontcourt. Cleveland dealt Lauri Markkanen in the Donovan Mitchell deal, so he’s not available for them to round out that interior rotation.