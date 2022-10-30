 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Week 9 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 9 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 8.

By David Fucillo
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks to Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets before a game at Highmark Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The week opens with the Eagles taking their undefeated record to Houston. The biggest game of the week will see the Bills host the Jets with a chance to expand their lead in the division. Sunday Night Football will feature two first place teams with the Chiefs hosting the Titans.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled a lookahead line earlier this week, and then closed them Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They are now re-opening as the league heads toward Week 9. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 9 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Eagles vs. Texans

October 30

Point spread: Eagles -13
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Eagles -700, Texans +510

October 27

Point spread: Eagles -9
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Eagles -425, Texans +340

Bills vs. Jets

October 30

Point spread: Bills -12.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

October 27

Point spread: Bills -10.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

Panthers vs. Bengals

October 30

Point spread: Bengals -9
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -380, Panthers +310

October 27

Point spread: Bengals -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -435, Panthers +350

Packers vs. Lions

October 30

Point spread: Packers -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Packers -175, Lions +150

October 27

Point spread: Packers -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Packers -180, Lions +155

Chargers vs. Falcons

October 30

Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -165, Falcons +140

October 27

Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Falcons +135

Vikings vs. Commanders

October 30

Point spread: Vikings -3
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -150, Commanders +130

October 27

Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Commanders +120

Raiders vs. Jaguars

October 30

Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Jaguars +100

October 27

Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jaguars +105

Dolphins vs. Bears

October 30

Point spread: Dolphins -4.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Bears +170

October 27

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Bears +155

Colts vs. Patriots

October 30

Point spread: Patriots -6.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215

October 27

Point spread: Patriots -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

October 30

Point spread: Cardinals -3
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -155, Seahawks +135

October 27

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -195, Seahawks +165

Rams vs. Bucs

October 30

Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Rams +115

October 27

Point spread: Bucs -2
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -125, Rams +105

Titans vs. Chiefs

October 30

Point spread: Chiefs -11
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Chiefs -520, Titans +410

October 27

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Chiefs -490, Titans +390

Ravens vs. Saints

October 30

Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Saints +150

October 27

Point spread: Ravens -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Ravens -165, Saints +140

