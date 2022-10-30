Opening odds for Week 9 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The week opens with the Eagles taking their undefeated record to Houston. The biggest game of the week will see the Bills host the Jets with a chance to expand their lead in the division. Sunday Night Football will feature two first place teams with the Chiefs hosting the Titans.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled a lookahead line earlier this week, and then closed them Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They are now re-opening as the league heads toward Week 9. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 9 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

October 30

Point spread: Eagles -13

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -700, Texans +510

October 27

Point spread: Eagles -9

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -425, Texans +340

October 30

Point spread: Bills -12.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

October 27

Point spread: Bills -10.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

October 30

Point spread: Bengals -9

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -380, Panthers +310

October 27

Point spread: Bengals -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -435, Panthers +350

October 30

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Packers -175, Lions +150

October 27

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Packers -180, Lions +155

October 30

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -165, Falcons +140

October 27

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Falcons +135

October 30

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -150, Commanders +130

October 27

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -140, Commanders +120

October 30

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Jaguars +100

October 27

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jaguars +105

October 30

Point spread: Dolphins -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Bears +170

October 27

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Bears +155

October 30

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215

October 27

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215

October 30

Point spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -155, Seahawks +135

October 27

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -195, Seahawks +165

October 30

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Rams +115

October 27

Point spread: Bucs -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -125, Rams +105

October 30

Point spread: Chiefs -11

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Chiefs -520, Titans +410

October 27

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Chiefs -490, Titans +390

October 30

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Saints +150

October 27

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Ravens -165, Saints +140