Opening odds for Week 9 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The week opens with the Eagles taking their undefeated record to Houston. The biggest game of the week will see the Bills host the Jets with a chance to expand their lead in the division. Sunday Night Football will feature two first place teams with the Chiefs hosting the Titans.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled a lookahead line earlier this week, and then closed them Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They are now re-opening as the league heads toward Week 9. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 9 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Eagles vs. Texans
October 30
Point spread: Eagles -13
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Eagles -700, Texans +510
October 27
Point spread: Eagles -9
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Eagles -425, Texans +340
Bills vs. Jets
October 30
Point spread: Bills -12.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420
October 27
Point spread: Bills -10.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420
Panthers vs. Bengals
October 30
Point spread: Bengals -9
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -380, Panthers +310
October 27
Point spread: Bengals -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -435, Panthers +350
Packers vs. Lions
October 30
Point spread: Packers -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Packers -175, Lions +150
October 27
Point spread: Packers -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Packers -180, Lions +155
Chargers vs. Falcons
October 30
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -165, Falcons +140
October 27
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Falcons +135
Vikings vs. Commanders
October 30
Point spread: Vikings -3
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -150, Commanders +130
October 27
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Commanders +120
Raiders vs. Jaguars
October 30
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Jaguars +100
October 27
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jaguars +105
Dolphins vs. Bears
October 30
Point spread: Dolphins -4.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Bears +170
October 27
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Bears +155
Colts vs. Patriots
October 30
Point spread: Patriots -6.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215
October 27
Point spread: Patriots -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215
Seahawks vs. Cardinals
October 30
Point spread: Cardinals -3
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -155, Seahawks +135
October 27
Point spread: Cardinals -3.5
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -195, Seahawks +165
Rams vs. Bucs
October 30
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Rams +115
October 27
Point spread: Bucs -2
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -125, Rams +105
Titans vs. Chiefs
October 30
Point spread: Chiefs -11
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Chiefs -520, Titans +410
October 27
Point spread: Chiefs -10.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Chiefs -490, Titans +390
Ravens vs. Saints
October 30
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Saints +150
October 27
Point spread: Ravens -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Ravens -165, Saints +140