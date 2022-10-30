Courtland Sutton has one reception in first half vs. Jaguars

Third quarter Update: Sutton wasn’t targeted in the third quarter and still has only one reception for 13 yards.

The Denver Broncos are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England to start Week 8’s Sunday slate of NFL games. The Broncos offense has been largely scrutinized due to the poor performance of quarterback Russell Wilson. He was acquired for a large trade package and signed to a big extension. His poor play has started affecting the fantasy football output of his wide receivers. Courtland Sutton was due for a big year but has struggled. That has continued this week, as he only has one reception for 13 yards at halftime.

Sutton has been targeted only three times. Teammate Jerry Jeudy has brought in all five of his targets for 58 yards and the team’s lone touchdown so far. Sutton isn’t hurt and certainly isn’t benched. Wilson hasn’t looked like himself this year and is still dealing with shoulder soreness, even during the game. We will see what halftime adjustments will be made, but for now Sutton is looking like a bust this week.