Best DFS lineup strategy for Packers-Bills on Sunday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season will feature a marquee matchup for Sunday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers will hit the road and take on the Buffalo Bills in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Injuries

Packers

Out: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Rashan Gary (concussion), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

Bills

Out: T Spencer Brown (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills — $18,300

The Bills are heavy favorites in this game and it is likely due to the presence of MVP front-runner Josh Allen. He and Buffalo are coming off a bye week and should be fully rested heading into this game. The Packers are giving up the second-fewest DFS points to opposing quarterbacks presenting a tough matchup for Allen. It is hard to keep him down though and it isn’t surprising he is the most expensive player for the slate.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills — $17,700

Alongside Allen, Diggs also has a tough matchup. The Green Bay defense is allowing the seventh-fewest DFS points to wide receivers. Diggs is no ordinary wide receiver. He has as much upside as anyone in the game. He last torched the Kansas City Chiefs defense for 10 receptions and 148 yards with one touchdown. Diggs should be in line for another good game.

Value Plays

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills — $7,200

Singletary has the best matchup for the DFS slate. The Packers are giving up the 10th most DFS points to opposing running backs. While Singletary hasn’t been able to play consistently, he at least has a good matchup. While his cost doesn’t exactly show that he is a value play, this is not a great matchup for DFS so you have to take what you can get.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers — $4,000

Someone for the Packers is going to have to step up, right? Right?? My pick is the rookie Doubs. Allen Lazard has been banged up and quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs someone to step up and help him out. Doubs should at least get a lot of targets and you just have to hope for upside in a tough matchup.