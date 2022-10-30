How much will the winner of LIV Golf Miami 2022 receive?

The LIV Golf Match Play Championship continues into the weekend in Miami, Florida at Trump National Doral Golf Club. Unlike the first seven events, there is no individual purse for which the golfers are competing.

After employing a loose team format throughout the regular season, the final tournament is entirely a team-based event. After eight of the teams get eliminated through head-to-head match play over the first two days, only 16 golfers, or four teams of four, will remain on Sunday. The team with the lowest overall Sunday score will split the first-place prize money among themselves.

The purse for the tournament is $50 million. The first place team will take home $16 million. The teams eliminated on Day 1 will each receive $1 million to split, and the teams eliminated on Day 2 will each receive $3 million.

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the tournament:

First place team: $16 million

Second place team: $8 million

Third place team: $6 million

Fourth place team: $4 million