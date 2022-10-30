How much will the winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship receive in 2022?

The final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has teed off and we’re seeing a whole lot of low scores all around. Seamus Power and Ben Griffin are tied for the lead at -18 and will tee off at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET. Kevin Yu and Aaron Baddeley follow at -16 and will tee off ten minutes earlier at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The Bermuda Championship features $6.5 million in prize money. First place takes home $1.17 million and second place gets $708,500. The final golfer who made the cut can take home $13,975 depending on how ties shape up.

Power has one career win under his belt, winning the 2021 Barbasol Championship. Griffin has never won a tournament. Last year’s Bermuda winner, Lucas Herbert, is not competing in this year’s tournament.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Winner: $1,170,000

2: $708,500

3: $448,500

4: $318,500

5: $266,500

6: $235,625

7: $219,375

8: $203,125

9: $190,125

10: $177,125

11: $164,125

12: $151,125

13: $138,125

14: $125,125

15: $118,625

16: $112,125

17: $105,625

18: $99,125

19: $92,625

20: $86,125

21: $79,625

22: $73,125

23: $67,925

24: $62,725

25: $57,525

26: $52,325

27: $50,375

28: $48,425

29: $46,475

30: $44,525

31: $42,575

32: $40,625

33: $38,675

34: $37,050

35: $35,425

36: $33,800

37: $32,175

38: $30,875

39: $29,575

40: $28,275

41: $26,975

42: $25,675

43: $24,375

44: $23,075

45: $21,775

46: $20,475

47: $19,175

48: $18,135

49: $17,225

50: $16,705

51: $16,315

52: $15,925

53: $15,665

54: $15,405

55: $15,275

56: $15,145

57: $15,015

58: $14,885

59: $14,755

60: $14,625

61: $14,495

62: $14,365

63: $14,235

64: $14,105

65: $13,975