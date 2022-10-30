How much will the winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship receive in 2022?

The final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has teed off and we’re seeing a whole lot of low scores all around. Seamus Power and Ben Griffin are tied for the lead at -18 and will tee off at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET. Kevin Yu and Aaron Baddeley follow at -16 and will tee off ten minutes earlier at 12:10 p.m. ET.
The Bermuda Championship features $6.5 million in prize money. First place takes home $1.17 million and second place gets $708,500. The final golfer who made the cut can take home $13,975 depending on how ties shape up.
Power has one career win under his belt, winning the 2021 Barbasol Championship. Griffin has never won a tournament. Last year’s Bermuda winner, Lucas Herbert, is not competing in this year’s tournament.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Winner: $1,170,000
2: $708,500
3: $448,500
4: $318,500
5: $266,500
6: $235,625
7: $219,375
8: $203,125
9: $190,125
10: $177,125
11: $164,125
12: $151,125
13: $138,125
14: $125,125
15: $118,625
16: $112,125
17: $105,625
18: $99,125
19: $92,625
20: $86,125
21: $79,625
22: $73,125
23: $67,925
24: $62,725
25: $57,525
26: $52,325
27: $50,375
28: $48,425
29: $46,475
30: $44,525
31: $42,575
32: $40,625
33: $38,675
34: $37,050
35: $35,425
36: $33,800
37: $32,175
38: $30,875
39: $29,575
40: $28,275
41: $26,975
42: $25,675
43: $24,375
44: $23,075
45: $21,775
46: $20,475
47: $19,175
48: $18,135
49: $17,225
50: $16,705
51: $16,315
52: $15,925
53: $15,665
54: $15,405
55: $15,275
56: $15,145
57: $15,015
58: $14,885
59: $14,755
60: $14,625
61: $14,495
62: $14,365
63: $14,235
64: $14,105
65: $13,975