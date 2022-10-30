Cardinals vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals (3-4) and Minnesota Vikings (5-1) meet in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings will look to retain their lead atop the NFC North with a win on Sunday, while the Cardinals hope to get back-to-back victories in DeAndre Hopkins’ second game of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals vs Vikings in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Vikings -3.5 (-115)

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Vikings -195, Cardinals +165

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cardinals +3.5

Arizona is 4-3 against the spread this season while Minnesota is 2-4, including 1-2 when playing at home. The Vikings’ have a number of weapons at their disposal to score in different ways, but the return of DeAndre Hopkins should mean that the Cardinals are equipped to match any score that comes their way. The point total is among the highest for this week’s slate for a reason, and Arizona should be able to make this a tightly contested affair on Sunday.

Over/under: Over 49

The point total has finished over in two of the Vikings’ three games played at home, and the Cardinals being relatively at full strength on offense should mean a high-scoring affair is on deck between these two teams. Both of these teams have top-15 scoring offenses that average 20+ PPG, with the Vikings averaging 26.7 PPG when at home. The point total is set high for a reason, and expect these two teams to put together a game script of a back-and-forth shootout.

Player prop: TBA