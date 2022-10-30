Commanders vs. Colts: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Washington Commanders (3-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) meet in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts will feature Sam Ehlinger under center as he faces the Commanders, who are hoping to put together a three-game winning streak following an upset win over the Packers last week.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Commanders vs. Colts in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Colts odds

Spread: Colts -3 (-110)

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Colts -150, Commanders +130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Colts -3

The Colts have a 2-1 record against the spread when playing at home this season, while the Commanders are 1-2 on the road. Washington, already one of the league’s lower-scoring offenses heading into Week 8, averages just 16.3 PPG when playing on the road. There may not be a high volume of scoring between these two offenses, but with the home-field advantage in their favor, the Colts should be able to cover the spread with a win in this matchup.

Over/under: Under 39.5

Both of these teams leave much to be desired in regards to scoring the ball, but the fact that they will have backup quarterbacks under center only feeds into the narrative of a low-scoring affair. Six of the seven games played by the Colts this season have finished under, while two of the three games on the road for the Commanders have finished under as well. Brian Robinson Jr. and Jonathan Taylor are each team’s respective best options on offense, and if the game script leans into the ground game then a low-scoring result should follow suit.

Player prop: TBA