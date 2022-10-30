49ers vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) and Los Angeles Rams (3-3) meet for an NFC West matchup on Sunday, October 30. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The Rams will look to avenge their 24-9 loss to their NFC West rival back in Week 4.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers vs. Rams in Week 8 of the NFL season.

49ers vs. Rams odds

Spread: 49ers -1.5 (-110)

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -125, Rams +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -1.5

Los Angeles is 1-3 against the spread when playing at home this season, but more importantly, the 49ers have had Sean McVay’s number during his tenure as the Rams’ head coach. Prior to the NFC Championship last season, McVay had not beaten Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers since Week 17 of the 2018 season. Earlier this year, the 49ers came out on top 24-9 at Levi’s Stadium. Until the Rams' offense finds some synergy, San Francisco’s defense should limit their scoring opportunities and be able to capitalize with a win.

Over/under: Under 42.5

Five of the Rams’ six games this season has finished under, while five of the 49ers’ seven matchups have also gone under the point total. When these two teams met in Week 4 Los Angeles was limited to just nine points, and their lack of chemistry so far gives little reason to believe they will easily find the end zone on Sunday. With defense likely at the forefront in this contest, a low-scoring affair with a point total finishing under seems likely.

