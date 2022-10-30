Packers vs. Bills: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers (3-4) and Buffalo Bills (5-1) meet for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills will look to continue their run as Super Bowl contenders while the Packers hope to snap their three-game losing streak.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers vs. Bills in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -11 (-110)

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -520, Packers +410

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -11

Buffalo is 4-1-1 against the spread this season whereas the Packers are just 2-5 through the same time frame. More importantly, the Bills have been on a roll offensively whereas the lack of receiving weapons has clearly hindered the Packers thus far. Buffalo leads the NFL with the only double-digit average scoring margin of +15.8, and with the better offensive talent should be able to cover the double-digit spread in this primetime matchup.

Over/under: Under 47.5

Buffalo’s defense is allowing the fewest points per game (13.5) in the NFL, and the Packers rank just 23rd in scoring (18.3 PPG). Five of the Bills’ six games this season have finished under the point total, mainly due to their defensive prowess and limiting their opponents in scoring. With Aaron Rodgers clearly being hindered by the lack of a true WR1 on offense, there is little confidence that the Packers can put together enough scoring for the combined total to finish over its allotted total.

Player prop: Josh Allen over 277.5 passing yards (-115)

The Packers' defense allows just an average of 168.9 yards through the air per game, but they have yet to face Josh Allen this season. The MVP candidate is coming off a 329-yard passing performance against the Chiefs in Week 6, and he’s finished with fewer than 250 passing yards in just one single game this season. As he’ll be playing at home in primetime, look for Allen to continue his MVP campaign with a stellar performance against a future Hall-of-Famer in Rodgers on the other side of the field.