Bengals vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) face the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for an AFC North matchup set on Monday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. After posting back-to-back wins with 30+ points scored, the Bengals will look to build a three-game winning streak at the expense of their AFC North rival in primetime.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Browns odds

Spread: Bengals -3 (-110)

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Browns +140

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -3

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread this season and has the momentum on their side heading into Monday night, having won back-to-back games with 30+ points scored in each win. The Browns are 3-4 against the spread and are plagued with a four-game losing streak. Though Cleveland has a home-field advantage in this one, their porous defense is clearly hindering them, and the timing could be unfortunate given the Bengals' offensive resurgence. Even with Ja’Marr Chase’s injury, the Bengals have the quarterback advantage in this one and should cover with a win.

Over/under: Over 45

The Bengals' offense has posted back-to-back games with 30+ points, and now they face a Browns defense that is surrendering an average of 26.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL. Cleveland’s leaky defense should give enough credence to the likelihood that the Bengals put on another offensive display in primetime. To their credit, the Browns also have a top-10 scoring offense heading into this matchup with an average of 24.0 PPG. With the backdrop of a divisional rivalry in play, it should give extra motivation to boost this matchup into a high-scoring affair.

