Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will open the Week 8 Sunday schedule with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. The Broncos are struggling this season but will hope to get a boost with the return of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson injured his hamstring and sat out the team’s Week 7 loss to the New York Jets. He was reportedly doing workouts on the plane while everyone else slept, but more importantly, he got back to practice once the team landed in London. He was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but then was a full participant on Friday and is not on the team’s final injury report.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

It’s been a rough season for Wilson. He had a 27-point fantasy performance against the Raiders, but otherwise has not exceeded 13.82 points. He ranks 22nd among quarterbacks and it’s hard to see much changing anytime soon. The Jaguars ranked 19th in fantasy points allowed have given up the 19th most points to opposing quarterbacks, which right now would mark the third best matchup he’s had to date. He put up his best performance against the 32nd ranked Raiders and his second best against the 22nd ranked Seahawks.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Sit Wilson. Even if he doesn’t aggravate his injuries, he’s done nothing to justify starting him outside of two QB or super-flex leagues.