Latavius Murray, Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The running back situation in Denver has been odd. Javonte Williams looked great and was the No. 1 running back for the Broncos, but he suffered a season-ending ACL tear a few weeks ago. Since he has gone down, the Broncos have seemed to not know what to do with their backfield. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RBs Latavius Murray and Melvin Gordon

In three games this season, Latavius Murray has 34 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He played one game with the Saints before signing with the Broncos when Williams went down with injury. Melvin Gordon has played in every game, and has 66 carries for 234 yards and a touchdown. Gordon has had some fumbling issues which forced the Broncos to bench him multiple times.

The Jaguars are allowing 110.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. Opposing running backs are scoring 23 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. It will be tough to figure out which running back will have success this week for the Broncos.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Between Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray, I expect Murray to have a better week running the ball. He has looked better than Gordon and it seems that the coaching staff might trust him more.