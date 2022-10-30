Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season will see the Denver Broncos heading international for their game. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 30 on ESPN+. The Broncos haven’t gotten off to the start of their season that they wanted, but they hopefully start relying on their stars to make plays.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

To put in perspective how the offense for Denver has gone so far in 2022, Jeudy actually leads the team in touchdowns. With two. He has 24 receptions on 47 targets for 386 yards, with one of those games being with backup quarterback Brett Rypien. Jeudy has plummeted down fantasy football rankings, but his floor is high enough that he can be seen as a WR3 in most weeks, depending on the matchup,

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Jaguars' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. You are likely going to be hoping for a touchdown when you start him because Jeudy hasn’t been racking up a weekly high in receptions or yardage. With the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on bye, Jeudy does have flex appeal and is worth a start this week.