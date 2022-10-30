Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season will see two teams heading back across the pond for another international game. The Denver Broncos will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The Broncos' offense hasn’t sputtered out of the gate this season which hasn’t allowed their dominant wide receiver duo to perform to their abilities. Courtland Sutton was poised for a breakout campaign but hasn’t gotten there yet.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton has 34 receptions on 58 targets for 454 yards and a touchdown through seven games. Russell Wilson says that he will be back under center this week, which should give more of an upside to the pass-catchers for Denver.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Jacksonville defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. This doesn’t increase Sutton’s upside much, but he has been relegated to a WR2 in fantasy football for most of the year, anyway. He is still worth a start in your lineup, even though you are just crossing your fingers for a productive day.