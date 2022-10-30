Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and we will see another international game. The Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London, England at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 30. The Broncos are looking for a spark on offense as quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to return from the hamstring injury that sidelined him last week. He will have a new weapon in the offense as the rookie Greg Dulcich has taken a step forward in recent weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich has only played in two games this season and has eight receptions on 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Starting tight end Albert Okwuegbunam has been a healthy scratch multiple weeks in a row and is being rumored as a trade target this season. Dulcich has stepped up and given the Denver quarterback another option in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 8?

If Dulcich can have a good game this week, he could be in contention for starts later in the year. The Jaguars' defense is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends. While Dulcich’s rise in the offense is a good thing to see, I think he is still another week from fantasy relevance.