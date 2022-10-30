Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 23-17 loss to the New York Giants, marking their fourth consecutive loss after starting the season 2-1. They sit in third place in the AFC South, just ahead of the Houston Texans as they’ll look to snap the losing skid against the struggling Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of his 43 passes for a season-low 51.2% completion rate, but logged a season-high 310 yards in the Week 7 loss to the Giants. He failed to find the end zone in the air, but ran the ball four times for three yards and a touchdown on the ground. It was the final touchdown for the Jags as he ran from the one-yard line in the third quarter, and the Giants proceeded to take the lead and get the win. The Jags will be going up against one of the league’s best pass defenses as the Broncos have only allowed 173.1 passing yards per game so far this season, and held the Jets to just 105 passing yards in Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 8?

While Lawrence is a good play most weeks, he’s best left on the bench in Week 8 against an incredibly tough Broncos defense.