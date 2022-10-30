Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 23-17 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7, marking their fourth straight loss. Travis Etienne found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career, coming in as one of the bright spots on the day for the Jags. He’ll look to keep the momentum going in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne ran the ball 14 times for 114 yards and a touchdown, while catching one of his five targets for another five yards. He lost a fumble, but he scored a season-high 17.9 fantasy points in standard leagues in the Week 7 loss to the Giants. 114 yards is a new career high for the 23-year-old, who missed his entire rookie season in 2021 with a foot injury. It’s clear that Etienne is the top running back for the Jags offense going forward and should continue to to turn in solid performances week after week, especially in Week 8 against a very tough Broncos passing defense that will force the Jags to play more on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Travis Etienne should be started in all leagues in Week 8 as he’s poised to see plenty of involvement in the Jaguars’ offense going forward.