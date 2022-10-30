Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 23-17 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7, marking their fourth straight defeat since starting the season off 2-1. Christian Kirk saw another decent performance even though he didn’t find the end zone, but he’ll look to make up for that in Week 8 when they take on the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk caught 7-of-10 for 96 yards in the Week 7 loss, adding one carry for an extra five yards as he turned in 17.1 PPR fantasy points. It’s his best fantasy performance since Weeks 2 and 3, when he scored three touchdowns and racked up 45.0 combined fantasy points between the two games. He tied Zay Jones on targets with 10 each, but Kirk looks to still be the WR1 in the Jaguars offense going forward. They’ll be going up against a very tough Broncos defense who held the Jets to just 105 passing yards in Week 7, so the Jags’ offense may have to focus on the ground more often on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Regardless of the Denver defense’s ability to hamper the Jaguars’ passing game, Christian Kirk should still be worth at least a solid flex start in Week 8.