Evan Engram start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos head to London for this Week 8 matchup. The Jaguars are listed as 2.5 point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. What do Evan Engram’s fantasy prospects look like within this game? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Despite not catching a touchdown this season, Engram hasn’t been a bad fantasy tight end. He has picked up the pace with 67+ yards in two of his last three games. That includes four catches for 67 yards on seven targets last week against the New York Giants.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The matchup is admittedly difficult, and Engram doesn’t have much fantasy upside. The Jags’ tight end is often targeted on shorter routes without many looks towards the goal-line (hence zero touchdowns on the season). With that being said, it’s probably best to leave Engram on your bench or the waiver wire this weekend. He’s nothing more than a bye week filler or injury replacement if you are running into those situations.