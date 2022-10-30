When NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 starts and how to watch on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 30 with the 2022 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports live stream. The race is 500 laps and usually lasts just at or under three and a half hours.

Alex Bowman is the reigning winner of this race but isn’t in the race field this year to defend his win. He won last year in 3:42:08. The 2020 race was won by Chase Elliott in 3:40:27. Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in 2019 with a time of 3:29:09.

After qualifying wrapped on Saturday, Chase Elliott has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Ryan Blaney (+600), Kyle Larson (+650), Denny Hamlin (+700) and William Byron (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.