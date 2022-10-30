 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix and how to watch on TV and via live stream

F1 runs its last North American race on Sunday at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City. We run through some key details to watch the race.

By DKNation Staff
General view of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 28, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Formula 1 is racing in Mexico City on Sunday as the close of the season fast approaches. F1 will run the Mexican Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez before heading to South American and the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mexican Grand Prix gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. You can watch the race via live stream at WatchESPN. The race runs 71 laps and is a total of 189.738 miles. Last year, Max Verstappen won the race with a time of 1:38:39.086. The race did not run in 2020 due to COVID-19. The year before that, Lewis Hamilton won the race with a time of 1:36:48.904.

Verstappen claimed the pole position in Saturday qualifying and is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -145 and is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+35), George Russell (+475), and Sergio Pérez (+850). Russell finished second in qualifying and Hamilton finished third.

Verstappen and Red Bull have clinched the individual driver and constructor points championships. The Dutchman is racing on Sunday with a chance to set the single-season wins record. He tied Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record when he won last week’s United States Grand Prix.

2022 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 George Russell 63
3 Lewis Hamilton 44
4 Sergio Pérez 11
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Valterri Bottas 77
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lando Norris 4
9 Fernando Alonso 14
10 Esteban Ocon 31
11 Daniel Ricciardo 3
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Pierre Gasly 10
15 Kevin Magnussen 20
16 Mick Schumacher 47
17 Sebastian Vettel 5
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

