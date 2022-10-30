What time is the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix and how to watch on TV and via live stream

Formula 1 is racing in Mexico City on Sunday as the close of the season fast approaches. F1 will run the Mexican Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez before heading to South American and the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mexican Grand Prix gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. You can watch the race via live stream at WatchESPN. The race runs 71 laps and is a total of 189.738 miles. Last year, Max Verstappen won the race with a time of 1:38:39.086. The race did not run in 2020 due to COVID-19. The year before that, Lewis Hamilton won the race with a time of 1:36:48.904.

Verstappen claimed the pole position in Saturday qualifying and is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -145 and is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+35), George Russell (+475), and Sergio Pérez (+850). Russell finished second in qualifying and Hamilton finished third.

Verstappen and Red Bull have clinched the individual driver and constructor points championships. The Dutchman is racing on Sunday with a chance to set the single-season wins record. He tied Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record when he won last week’s United States Grand Prix.