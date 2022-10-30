PJ Walker start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers grabbed their second win of the season with a 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. PJ Walker earned his starting spot, performing better than his previous two weeks combined as the Panthers improve to 2-5. They’ll take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB PJ Walker

PJ Walker played his third game of the season as Baker Mayfield has been out with an ankle injury. Walker’s first two games were anything but good, but the Week 7 win over the Bucs saw him throw 16-for-22 for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to a huge win over Tampa Bay. It was a good enough performance that interim coach Steve Wilks announced that Walker would retain the starting spot in Week 8, regardless of the status of Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, who has also been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Just because he’s starting won’t mean that he should be automatically getting a starting spot in your fantasy lineup. He only pulled in 15.1 fantasy points as his ceiling remains relatively low going forward with an offense that’s been struggling all season long. Keep PJ Walker on your bench or on waivers in Week 8, and look to pick up someone else for a better QB streaming option with more consistency.