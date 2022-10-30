D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers came out on top in a big upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 21-3 win in Week 7. PJ Walker looked like a different quarterback out there, while D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard split time and both turned in solid performances. The Panthers will look to keep the momentum going against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 but will be without Hubbard who has been ruled out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RBs D’Onta Foreman

Both running backs looked good in Week 7 as D’Onta Foreman ran 15 times for 118 yards, and caught both targets for 27 yards Foreman racked up 16.5 PPR fantasy points. He has a tough matchup in Week 8 as Atlanta’s defense is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. He is expected to split carries with third-string running back Raheem Blacksheer, but should get starter reps.

Start or sit in Week 8?

If Hubbard was going to be active, I was going to suggest staying away from both Foreman and Hubbard this week. I do think that Foreman sees a lot of the work in this game and the Panthers' offense is going to have to keep pounding (pun intended) the ball on the ground. Fire him up this week.