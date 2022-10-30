DJ Moore start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers turned in a big upset with a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. DJ Moore had his best performance of the season as quarterback PJ Walker turned up the heat, with Moore finding the end zone for the first time since Week 2. He’ll hope to keep that momentum going into Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore caught 7-of-10 for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 win over the Bucs, turning in his best performance of the season with 19.6 PPR fantasy points. It was a big turnaround for the Panthers, whose offense has been in disarray since both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been out with ankle injuries. To top it off, Christian McCaffrey recently departed for the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the running back situation somewhat up in the air as well.

Start or sit in Week 8?

I’m cautiously optimistic about DJ Moore, as coach Steve Wilks has already said that PJ Walker will get the starting nod at QB in Week 8 regardless of Mayfield or Darnold’s availability. If Moore can find consistent chemistry with Walker, he will easily be back in the starting WR conversation in terms of fantasy. Start Moore as a flex play if anything in Week 8, and keep an eye on his performances going forward.