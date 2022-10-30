Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Atlanta Falcons are listed as four-point home favorites against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Could that spring Tyler Allgeier to another solid game? Let’s break down his fantasy prospects in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier has seen 13 or more carries in three straight games. He has run for at least 45 yards in all of those contests, including a 16-carry, 50-yard, and one-touchdown line against the Bengals last week. However, Allgeier provides virtually no production in the passing game. He has only two receptions for 25 yards this entire season.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Allgeier is a borderline RB2 or FLEX play depending on your roster. He’s more viable in non-PPR leagues due to a lack of work in the receiving department.

We know the Falcons love to run the football, and Allgeier is their primary running back with Cordarelle Patterson on injured reserve. The matchup against Carolina ranks middle-of-the-pack, but game flow could be on Allgeier’s side.

Allgeier isn’t the most efficient running back, but the prospect of 15-plus carries with touchdown upside is nothing to scoff at. Go ahead and use the rookie as a potential FLEX play before Patterson returns in the coming weeks.