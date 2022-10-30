Drake London start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will play host to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Falcons as four-point home favorites with an over/under of 41 total points. With an expected low-scoring game, can Drake London break out within that? Let’s dive into the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London has had one really good game this season, catching eight passes for 86 yards and a score against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. He also recorded three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Ever since then, the rookie hasn’t done much from a fantasy perspective.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In short, London can probably stay on your bench in Week 8. The Falcons love to run the ball, and they will implement that game plan with authority against the Panthers. Atlanta attempted only 13 passes last week against the Cincinnati Bengals despite trailing for almost the entire game. London finished with only one catch for nine yards, and his fantasy prospects aren’t improving. Go ahead and sit him in Week 8.