Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons were humbled on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, but they are looking to bounce back in a winnable home date with the Carolina Panthers this week. Will Atlanta’s talented tight end factor into the mix? Let’s take a look at the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The Falcons’ passing game is maddening for fantasy managers. Kyle Pitts and Drake London are extremely talented top-10 draft picks who are underutilized on a weekly basis. Case in point: Pitts has gained more than 25 receiving yards in just one game this season. That is a staggering stat given his raw ability as an NFL pass-catcher.

Start or sit in Week 8?

We have officially gotten to the point where you have to consider benching Pitts. There’s a good chance fantasy managers reached that conclusion earlier in the season. The Falcons are a run-heavy team, and Pitts isn’t going to see enough volume to be a viable week-to-week producer. That especially holds true with Atlanta stepping in as a four-point home favorite (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Carolina Panthers. Expect another run-heavy approach from the Falcons.

If you have other tight end prospects, then benching Pitts makes sense. However, not everyone has that luxury, especially with injuries and bye weeks. The bottom line: weigh your options.