Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Tua Tagovailoa looked decent in his return from injury this past week. This is the best Tagovailoa has played since the Dolphins drafted him. They need to protect him better, however. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Through five games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,296 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He was playing stellar football before the scary concussion he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals. With weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, this offense will flourish if they can stay healthy. Last week against the Steelers, Tagovailoa looked a bit rusty, but it was his first game back in a few weeks. This week, I expect him to be at his best.

The Lions are allowing 249.3 yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. This looks like a good chance for the Dolphins' passing offense to have a big day. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Lions allow opposing quarterbacks to score 21.1 points which ranks 29th in the NFL. Look for Tua to throw for 260+ yards and multiple touchdowns this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tagovailoa should start.