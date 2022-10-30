Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Raheem Mostert has been a great running back fantasy-wise this season. Staying healthy has been a bit of an issue. In Miami, they have done a good job keeping him fresh while splitting his carries with Chase Edmonds. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Through seven games, Mostert has 87 carries for 388 yards and a touchdown. He also has 12 receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. After Tua Tagovailoa went down with the concussion, we saw Mostert’s numbers go up as they relied much more on the run game. With Tua back healthy, I expect Mostert’s rushing numbers to go down a bit. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Mostert had 16 carries for 79 yards and also added four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. Look for him to make more noise in the passing game versus the run game this week.

The Detroit Lions' defense has had major struggles all season. They’re allowing 162.8 rushing yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing running backs are scoring 27.2 points which ranks 31st in the NFL. This looks like it will be a breakout game for the Dolphins' offense. I expect another good fantasy week from Mostert.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mostert should start.