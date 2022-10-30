Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Heading into this season, it seemed certain that Chase Edmonds would be the starting running back for the Miami Dolphins. That has not been the case as the season has gone on, however. Raheem Mostert has been RB1 in Miami and that will continue as long as he stays healthy. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds has 38 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Although Edmonds hasn't done much in the run game, he has the ability to make plays in the passing game. They like having him on the field on passing plays in the red zone. With that being said, I expect a quiet game from him this week as I think Mostert breaks out.

The Lions' defense has struggled against both the run and the pass. Detroit is allowing 162.8 rushing yards per game which is the second-worst in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing running backs are scoring 27.2 points which is also the second worst in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Edmonds should sit.