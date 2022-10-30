Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Mike Gesicki has played well in his time with the Dolphins. But lately, there have been some reports that the Dolphins are shopping him and he’s likely to be traded before the trade deadline. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few days, but he played well during his time in Miami. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

This season, Gesicki has been up and down. Some weeks, he’s heavily involved and other weeks, he has just one target. Through seven games, he has 18 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He had three receptions on seven targets for 27 yards last week against the Steelers.

Against tight ends, the Lions are allowing 13 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 28th. They have had major struggles as a whole defensively. Detroit is allowing 249.3 yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. This bodes well for Gesicki who I expect to do well in fantasy this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gesicki should start.