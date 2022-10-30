Jared Goff start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

After a decent start to the season, Goff has had some struggles. The Lions are losing a bunch and could have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s a good chance they take a quarterback if that’s the case. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

In the past four games, Goff has thrown five interceptions including at least one in all four games. Goff has thrown for 1,583 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Early on in the season, the offense looked great and the defense seemed to be the issue. The Lions have scored six points in the past two weeks and look like last year's offense. A big issue they’re dealing with is injuries. Not having Amon-Ra St. Brown at full health has really hurt Goff.

By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Dolphins are allowing 20.5 fantasy points to quarterbacks which ranks 28th in the NFL. They’re allowing 255.1 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. While it looks like a good matchup for Goff, it’s too hard to trust him with the way the passing offense has looked of late.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Goff should sit.