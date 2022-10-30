TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The hype for the Detroit Lions from their Hard Knocks season has unfortunately faded. They take a 1-5 record into their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Lions' offense has been battered and bruised this season, but looks to be pretty healthy for this game. Tight end TJ Hockenson has been a popular target for quarterback Jared Goff and he has shown that he remains a reliable tight end for fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

Hockenson has 23 receptions on 39 targets for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He is typically the most targeted pass-catcher on the offense and is also a great check-down option for Goff. Hockenson has a good matchup this weekend even with running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returning from injury.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Dolphins' defense is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. You were likely going to start Hock, but this is just reinforcing not to overthink it and keep him in your lineups.