Eno Benjamin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Arizona offense has dealt with injuries all year, and starting running back James Conner has already been ruled out for this game. While Conner has been sidelined, backup running back Eno Benjamin has been able to step up and play well for the Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin has played in all seven games this year and has 57 rushes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions on 25 targets for 146 additional yards through the air. Quarterback Kyler Murray tends to get the running back involved so Benjamin does have that going for him. Backup running back Darrel Williams will be back this week so Benjamin may lose some goal-line carries, but he should still see plenty of workload.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Vikings are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs. Benjamin should be started with Conner sidelined. He has a lot of upside in this matchup even with Williams back so consider him as a low-end RB2, upper RB3 this week.