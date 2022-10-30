Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will look to capitalize on their Week 7 win as they travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. As the Cardinals move forward to finalize their receiving corps, could Rondale Moore make the case as a legitimate fantasy starter each week, starting on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Moore saw just two targets in Thursday night’s game versus the Saints, finishing with one reception for 31 yards and 4.1 PPR fantasy points. The share of targets was skewed heavily towards Deandre Hopkins as he made his return, with the wideout seeing a team-high 14 targets from Kyler Murray. Prior to Week 7, Moore saw back-to-back games with eight and 10 targets, and that volume should remain consistent as the Cardinals’ receiving core begins to settle in the near future.

Hopkins’ return gives Arizona its bonafide WR1, while Robbie Anderson should begin to acclimate himself on the outside with more reps. That in itself should move Moore back to the slot position, where his fantasy upside increases exponentially. The loss of Marquise Brown also assures that Moore’s place in the passing attack will remain prominent week to week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Moore is a start for Week 8 as he remains one of the few consistent wideouts atop the depth chart for Arizona. The Vikings are also allowing an average of 21.4 PPG to opposing receivers, setting up Moore as an intriguing flex option in lineups.