Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will look to win back-to-back games as they travel to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. After the Cardinals welcomed back their WR1 in last week’s win, what does that mean for the fantasy viability of tight end Zach Ertz going forward?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

After six-straight weeks with double-digit PPR fantasy points, Ertz finally fell back down to earth with a quiet Week 7 performance against the Saints. The Cardinals’ tight end finished with just two catches on four targets for 21 yards, which amounted to 6.1 PPR fantasy points. Granted, Kyler Murray was limited to just 29 pass attempts in a game in which the defense put the game out of reach. However, it did mark the return of Deandre Hopkins to the lineup, who saw a team-high 14 targets in the win.

The return of Arizona’s WR1 could mean that Ertz now sees a smaller share of targets going forward, however that is just the reality of fantasy tight ends. The position is very much top-heavy, but the goal going forward is for Ertz to at least produce double-digit fantasy points on the regular. On Sunday against the Vikings' defense, he should have the benefit of the doubt, as Minnesota is allowing 10.2 fantasy points on average to the tight end position, which is the fifth-highest in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Ertz is a start for Week 8 and that likely will remain the case given the lack of elite options at his position in fantasy. The Cardinals’ pass catcher has an excellent chance to rebound confidently against Minnesota’s defense, which has been accommodating to his position so far this season.