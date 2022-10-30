Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to retain their hold atop the NFC North as they welcome the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. The Vikings are riding a top-15 scoring offense as a spark to their 6-1 record, and if they keep the momentum going does it entail starting the likes of wide receiver Adam Thielen in fantasy lineups, starting with this week’s contest?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen logged just his third game with double-digit fantasy points in Week 6 against the Dolphins, finishing with four catches for 36 yards and just his second touchdown of the season. In a loaded Vikings offense that is not short of weapons, it’s clear that Thielen is more or less touchdown-dependent in order to remain fantasy relevant, but his performance prior to the bye week could indicate that he’s cementing a prominent role for himself.

The Cardinals are giving up an average of 18.9 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the ninth-fewest fantasy points in the NFL. While Thielen may not boast the numbers of a fantasy WR1 or WR2, so long as he sees close to double-digit targets on a weekly basis he still draws WR3 or flex appeal from fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 8?

With Arizona more or less back at full strength in regard to their weapons on offense, Sunday’s matchup could be a sneaky candidate for a shootout. If a high-scoring affair ensues, it should only bolster the fantasy ceiling for Thielen. With that in mind, coupled with his encouraging performance over the past few weeks, he remains a candidate to start in fantasy lineups for Week 8.