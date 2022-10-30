Zay Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos will play in London for Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to have your fantasy roster set before then.

Speaking of fantasy lineups, can you trust Jaguars WR Zay Jones this week? We’ll break that down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Jones enjoyed a breakout game with 10 receptions, 85 yards, and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Outside of that, his production has been somewhat menial. On the bright side, Jones saw 10 targets last game against the New York Giants, but he only hauled in four catches for 54 yards while not scoring a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Jones is a fringe WR3 or FLEX play heading into Week 8. He should only be considered to start for your fantasy team if you are looking for injury or bye week replacements. While it’s intriguing that Jones has seen double-digit targets in two of his last four games, he has a very low depth of target that has produced mediocre results this season. Throw in a tough matchup against the Broncos (second fewest fantasy points allowed to WRs), and it’s difficult to trust Jones in Week 8.