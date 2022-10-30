Justin Fields start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

While he struggled early on, Justin Fields has improved as the season has gone on. It seems like the Bears are in a rebuilding stage, but they’re still finding a way to win football games. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Through seven games, Fields has thrown for 1,048 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 364 yards and two touchdowns. A big issue for his development is their lack of weapons. With Darnell Mooney as the No. 1 receiver, it’s tough to get a passing game going.

The Cowboys have had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. They are allowing 185.1 passing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks are scoring 12 DraftKings points per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. With Micah Parsons being one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, look for Fields to look to get out of the pocket and make plays on the run this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Fields should sit.