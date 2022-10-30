David Montgomery start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

It’s been a bit of a tough season for David Montgomery thus far. While he is the featured back, it seems that the Bears like Khalil Herbert a bit more out of that spot. We look at his Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery has 77 carries for 308 yards and two touchdowns through six games. He’s also caught 10 passes for 113 yards. Montgomery is an explosive back who fights for yards, but I think he would fit in better in another offense. Between him and Herbert, I expect Herbert to have the bigger game. We could see him in another uniform next season.

Dallas struggles a bit against the run. They’re allowing 120.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. That’s somewhat surprising given the fact that their pass defense has been so good this season. In their last game, they allowed Jamaal Williams to rush for 79 yards on 15 carries. I expect the Bears to rely on the run in a big way.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Montgomery should sit. I think their run game has some success, but more Herbert than Montgomery.